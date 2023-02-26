Kane strikes as Tottenham beat Chelsea in London Derby

Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish with a 2-0 London derby win over Chelsea that increases the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Oliver Skipp’s thumping 20-yard effort just after the interval put the hosts in command and their victory was sealed when Harry Kane turned home Eric Dier’s knock-down late on.

While the majority of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were in celebratory mood in the final stages, Kane’s goal saw visiting supporters head for the exit as Chelsea’s recent woes continued.

The Blues have now won just two of their previous 15 top-flight matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.

Tottenham sit fourth in the table, four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...