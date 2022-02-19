Kane at the double as Spurs stun City

Harry Kane broke his curse against Manchester City as he scored Tottenham’s two most important goals of the season, helping his side to a famous 3-2 victory at the Etihad.

It looked like Tottenham were robbed of all three points when Cristian Romero conceded a 90th minute penalty, after being adjudged to have handled the ball. That was until Kane and Kulu combined to secure the epic victory in the 94th minute. It was the first time Kane scored a Premier League goal against City. What a time to do it. It was also the first time Tottenham did the double against City in the league since the 1986-1987 season.

Spurs were fully deserving of taking all three point after pouring everything they had into the fixture. Tottenham could have scored two or three more in the second half, but were incredibly unlucky on multiple occasions, which included an improbable Ederson save on Kane and a marginal Kulu offside.

The unlikely win, especially after recent three straight losses, has rejuvenated Tottenham’s top four chances. Hugo Lloris also played his part after a sublime second half, in which he made numerous world-class saves.

Conte’s reaction on the touchline told you just how important a victory that was. His side doggedly acquitted themselves in an incredibly challenging environment and will be on top of the world after getting their just desserts. They will take immeasurable momentum and confidence going into Wednesday’s contest at Burnley.

First half

Tottenham and new boy Kulusevski got off to a dream start at the Etihad with an superbly taken fourth minute counter attacking goal.

The Swede scored on his second touch of the ball, calmly slotting home after patient and intelligent play from Son Heung-min, who unselfishly picked out Kulu for his first Tottenham goal.

The script thereafter played out as expected, with City dominating possession and Spurs soaking up the relentless pressure. Spurs had numerous opportunities to break on the counter and, had they been more clinical, could have taken a two-goal lead.

City found their breakthrough when Hugo Lloris wasn’t able to corral a hard driven low ball, which İlkay Gündoğan deposited withe ease. While City were seemingly forever in possession, Antonio Conte’s side did an excellent job at frustrating the league’s most prolific offensive side.

Eric Dier’s reintroduction into the team was precisely the medicine Spurs required, as the Englishman marshalled proceedings brilliantly, barking orders at everyone including his captain. On the balance of play, Spurs were deserving of parity going into the interval.

