Kandi Burruss’ Son Made Her Feel Ancient After Seeing a CD for the First Time

Kandi Burruss is suddenly feeling really loud after her son saw a compact disc for that first time ever.

The singer and reality TV star narrated how her 6-year-old Ace came upon a CD someone had given her and asked what it was.

Recounting the encounter, she stated that she replied that it was a CD and he went on to state that it looked like something DJs use. He then went on to exclaim that the CD is a rarity and he was going to hold on to it for a long time.

Now Kandi is left feeling really ancient courtesy of her son who seems to think that a CD is an ancient artefact.

