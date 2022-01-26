Kanayo O. Kanayo Urges Folks not to Believe Sex for Role Tales in Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo has come out to publicly ask Nigerians not to believe the rampant sex for role tales that beguile Nollywood.

The veteran actor and filmmaker made this assertion on Wednesday, January 26, on his Instagram page.

Sharing a video from a movie location where it seemed like he is the director, Kanayo O. Kanayo stated that most times, these girls that complain do not work hard enough for the roles they are cast for.

“When you hear sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all that you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame,” he said.

