Kanayo O. Kanayo has finally revealed the source of his wealth after years of contention on the subject.

The Nollywood veteran actor popularly referred to as “Nnayi Sacrifice” has shared the sacrifice he undertakes to make money.

In a clip he posted on his Instagram page, Kanayo O. Kanayo showed behind the scenes of cast members and crew on a film location, working late into the night.

He captioned the video, “This is the real sacrifice. HARDWORK!”

