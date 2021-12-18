Kamala Harris Slams Radio Host Charlamagne Over Real President’ Question: ‘Don’t Start Talking Like a Republican,’ Over ‘

Kamala Harris read Charlamagne tha God for filth after the radio host questioned her about who was really “running the country.”

Their exchange happened on the latest episode of Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God, where the host criticized Biden for failing to uphold his promises to the American people. He pointed to roadblocks facing the $2 trillion social spending package, which some Democratic have refused to support.

“Who’s the real president of this country?” Charlamagne asked. “Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

And Harris went off: “No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris.”

Then she went on to list some of the Biden administration’s achievements over the past year, such as sending child tax credit checks and prioritizing criminal justice reform.

“OK, so I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do,” she continued. “But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

Watch their exchange:

