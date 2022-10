Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphery.

The ‘Bing Bang Theory’ star shared her happy news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 11.

Sharing several photos of herself and he man with a bulging baby bump and pregnancy test kits, she wrote,

“Baby Pelphery coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you @tompelphery.”

