Sunday, May 29, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kaffy Shafau’a Ex-husband Breaks Silence, Counters Claim He Slept with her Best Friends

Kaffy Shafau’s ex-husband, Papi Joseph Ameh has broken his silence on th demise of his marriage to the mother of his two children.

The drummer and music producer reacted to claims made by his ex-wife during her interview with Chude Jidenowo.

Amongst other things, Kaffy had accused Ameh of sleeping not only with strangers but her best friends during the course of their marriage.

Joseph has however refuted these claims, stating in an Instagram post that he never slept with the choreographer’s best friends or people she knew. He also shared that rumours of domestic violence in the marriage were false.

Quoting a part of Black Sherif’s Kwaku the Traveler, he admitted to have made some big mistakes during their union and added that his Instagram post would be the last time he would address this.

He urged Kaffy to move on since the marriage has been over for almost a year now.

 

