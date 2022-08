Kaffy Shafau has a new lease on life and is doing everything she can to relish this new phase.

The dance entrepreneur has taken on martial arts training to add to her ever growing list of self-improvement projects.

The mother of two posted a clip of herself during training with her instructor as she shared word on surrounding yourself with people who help to push you to be better when you decide to change things in your life.

