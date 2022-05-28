Kaffy Shafau Reveals She Stopped Having Sex With Ex-husband 3 Years Before Divorce

Kaffy Shafau is the latest guest on the “With Chude” podcast hosted by Chude Jidenowo and she went hard.

The celebrated dancer and mother of two who revealed back in January that her marriage to drummer, Joseph Ameh had crashed, has given more insights into what went down.

Kaffy disclosed that she stopped having sex with her husband three years before their divorce.

In the latest interview, the 42-year-old claimed that her husband cheated on her with her best friends, not only strangers and she started healing when she stopped sleeping with her husband.

“If I had known I won’t have jumped into that fire, I thought he was just sleeping with strangers but I found out he was sleeping with my best friends, people I knew…I was thinking at the beginning that I had found someone to completely make me happy but that was selfish thinking, no human being should be your source of happiness.

“When you see him, you will think he can’t even hurt a fly cos he is always calm, and he has now made me afraid of calm people cos hmm, inside he is. I held him in high regard until I had to ask him why he was treating me the way he was. I asked him, what do you have against me, that is making you sleep around and with my best friends.”

On healing a d moving on, the mother of two said; “I stopped sleeping with him because he was dishonest with me and it was when I stopped sleeping with him, that the greatest level of healing started”

