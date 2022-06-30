Thursday, June 30, 2022
Kaffy Shafau Hails Son Sean for His Special Birthday Gift

Khaffy Shafau was pleasantly surprised by her son, Sean’s birthday gift to her.

The dancer and mother of two who clocks 42 years today, June 30, hailed her son’s genius as she posted the clip of her gift.

Sean gifted his mother an edited video comprising of different facets of Kaffy who has tagged herself a phoenix. He showed her off as strong, powerful, daring, energetic and of course the best dancer in the world.

The proud mum noted her pride in her little man as sh showed off his thoughtful gift on her Instagram page.

