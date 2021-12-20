Kaffy Shafau Ecstatic as She Reunites with Wizkid and Olamide

Kaffy Shafau was a proud “mum” at the Wizkid Live in Concert show that held on Sunday, December 19.

The dancer and entrepreneur reunited with the two mega- superstars backstage and couldn’t help her excitement.

Kaffy revealed that she has not seen either Wizkid or Olamide since before Covid and was glad to see both of them grow given their history.

“I feel like a proud mother hen! I saw the grind and I’m witnessing the glory. God is good! This made my year,” she captioned a video of all three of them.

