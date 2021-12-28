Kaffy Shafau Celebrates Son, Sean Ameh as He Clocks 10

Kaffy Shafau is excited that she has a child who has hit the double digits now.

The dancer and mother of two posted a beautiful birthhday message doe he son, Sean Ameh who clocks 10 today, December 28.

The proud mum shared a photo of the birthday boy on her Instagram page and has apologised to her followers in advance because she intends to flood her page with photos of him through out the week.

Kaffy Shafau hailed her son whom she dubbed ‘professor’ as smart, polite, adorable and a creative genius. She also added that he is the vessel that God used to remind humanity that God’s love still exists.

Read her beautiful message below.

