Kaffy Shafau Calls Out Linda Ikeji’s Blog for Misleading Caption About Her Story

Dr Kafayat Shafau aka Kaffy has called out the Linda Ikeji blog for trying to mislead readers with its caption.

The Guinness Book of World Records holder and celebrated choreographer called out the blog after it reported on some of the details she dished during her interview with Chude Jidenowo on his podcast, “With Chude”.

In an Instagram post, Kaffy made it known that she was displeased that the blog was trying to change the narrative whereas she had shared her story for inspiration and lessons. She wrote,

I pray one day our blogs and media will use proper captions for their post esp when it concerns peoples lives. @lindaikejiblogofficial, your caption is misleading. I share my story for inspiration and lessons through my reality. Don’t change the narrative.”

