Kaduna Train Attack: Kidnapped pregnant woman released

A pregnant woman who was one of the abducted passengers in the Kaduna train attack of March 28, has been released by the terrorists.

A member of the Concerned Relatives of Abducted Persons, Sani Musa confirmed the development Sunday, as per ChannelsTV.

The pregnant woman, Thamina Mahmood, was said to have been released in compassionate spirit on Saturday afternoon after she and 61 others had spent 45 days in captivity.

Shortly after her release, the freed lady was seen in a viral video, where she appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

According to her, the appeal has become necessary because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of other kidnap victims who are still in the custody of the terrorists inside the forest.

She also said that the terrorists took care of them including feeding and their medical needs while in captivity, however, she noted that such treatment cannot be qualified with the comfort they would have enjoyed if they were in their various homes.

The release of the woman brings to two, the total number of the hostages that have been released so far by the terrorists, the first, being the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan who allegedly secured his freedom after paying a ransom of N100million.

