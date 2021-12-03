Kaduna sacks 233 teachers, orders competency test for 12,254 others

The Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government has sacked 233 teachers for presenting fake certificates during their recruitment.

Tijjani Abdullahi, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Kaduna.

He said the teachers were sacked after inquiries from the institutions they claimed to have attended, which showed that they presented fake certificates.

“So far, the Board has verified 451certificates by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates. Nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded, as of today,” he said.

“The responses from the institutions show that 233 teachers presented fake certificates. This represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received from the awarding institutions. One institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates.

“The Board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery. The Board will continue to check the integrity of the certificates presented by teachers to ensure that this critical profession is not devalued by impostors.

“As part of our duty of transparency, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna State Government today.”

The Board also announced that it will conduct a fresh competency test for 12,254 teachers from January 2022 as part of continuous assessment of its teachers both for their own improvement and for better delivery of learning.

It will be recalled that the Kaduna State Government had in 2017 recruited 25,000 new teachers after it sacked over 22,000 unqualified ones following a competency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...