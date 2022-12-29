Kaduna Police kill 21 bandits, arrest 780 others in 2022

The Kaduna State police Command has said that it killed 21 bandits and arrested 780 other suspects for various offences at different locations in the state between January to December 2022.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku who made the disclosure while giving an account of the activities of the command for the outgoing year, says that 206 kidnapped victims were equally rescued by his men during the year under review.

Addressing reporters during a news conference in his office, the police commissioner also disclosed that 206 kidnapped victims were rescued by the command at different locations in Kaduna state, while 49 rifles of different make and 1, 359 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In addition, the command also recovered stolen vehicles and operational motorcycles being used by bandits and other criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities

CP Ayoku also said that a total number 116 suspects were convicted for various crimes, and however, attributed the successes recorded by the Command to the support of the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers and members of the public.

