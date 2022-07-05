Kaduna: Kidnapped Catholic Priest regains freedom

The Parish Priest of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas, has regained his freedom.

Silas was kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Monday at the Rectory of the parish in the Kauru local government.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed his release Tuesday.

According to him, the victim was released at about 9 pm on Monday night less than 24 hours after his abduction.

The Chancellor expressed happiness over the quick release of the priest, praying for the release of other kidnapped clergymen and other citizens who are still in the custody of bandits.

It is, however, unclear if any money was paid to secure the priest’s freedom.

