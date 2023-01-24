Kaduna Dep Gov, Hadiza Balarabe, says fraudsters impersonating her on Facebook

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has warned members of the public against fraudsters operating a Facebook account using her name.

She also warned those behind such evil practices to desist or be ready to face the long hands of the law.

A statement posted on Facebook by Peter Ibrahim, a media aide to the Deputy Governor said the fake accounts are asking people to provide their bank account details for financial support and empowerment.

“The public is therefore advised to stay away from such accounts so as not to fall prey to the antics of these fraudsters by divulging their account details to them,” he said.

According to him, “the Deputy Governor’s personal Facebook account is, Hadeeza Balarabe while her official Facebook page is: “The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.” The profile pictures of these genuine accounts are provided.”

The statement while appealing to members of the public to volunteer information regarding these fraudsters noted that security agents are investigating the activities of the internet fraudsters and will prosecute them in accordance with extant laws when apprehended.

