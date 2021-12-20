Kaduna Attack: Death Toll rises to 38

The death toll from three separate attacks in villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 38.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Sunday evening, saying the three villages involved in the attack are Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits were said to have invaded the villages between Saturday and Sunday morning and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

Several houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

Aruwan, however, stated that security operatives have been deployed to sustain patrols in the general area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his part has expressed sadness over the attack and has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief to the victims.

