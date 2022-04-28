Kaduna-Abuja Train attack victim gives birth in Kidnappers’ den

A victim of the Kaduna train attack has reportedly given birth at the kidnappers’ den.

A source, who is close to the female victim, said she was eight months pregnant before she was kidnapped alongside others when bandits attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train.

No fewer than eight passengers were killed, while twenty six others were injured during the dastardly attack.

However, about a month after the abduction, one of the victims, a pregnant woman, has reportedly been delivered of her baby.

According to the source, the victim delivered successfully through the help of a doctor provided by the bandits.

A relative of the victim said she was one of the two kidnapped pregnant women.

“They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend. However, they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl,” the source said.

The Kaduna State Police command has yet to comment on the development.

