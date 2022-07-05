Kaduna 2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket again as Uba Sani picks Dr Balarabe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Uba Sani has announced his running mate.

In a statement Monday night, Sani announced Hadiza Balarabe as the deputy governorship candidate.

Sani is the Senator representing Kaduna Central District, while Balarabe, a Muslim, currently serves as Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy.

The lawmaker explained that his decision followed consultations with critical stakeholders of the State.

Sani said Balarabe has contributed to the “giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development”.

Balarabe, he further noted, has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility.

The APC flagbearer called on the people of Kaduna to support the choice and vote for the party next year.

El-Rufai is believed to have worked for Sani’s emergence as the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 election.

