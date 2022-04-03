Ka3na Jones Shades Ex-BBNaija Housemates Who Refuse the Tag

Ka3na Jones has directed a very pointed shade at fellow ex Big Brother Naija housemates who are refusing the reality TV tag.

The ‘Lockdown’ housemate and self-acclaimed Boss Lady shared her thoughts via Instagram, noting that many of these former housemates are claiming “Nollywood titles”.

Ka3na Jones explained that many Nollywood actors would like to trade places with these BBNaija stars for an opportunity on the platform.

The mother of one revealed that she was guilty of this too as folks tend to refer to her as *Big Brother’s Ka3na” when she walks into a place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...