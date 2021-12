Ka3na Jones wants folks to quit being proud about stuff that they can’t back up.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate and businesswoman took to her Twitter to especially shade folks who go on about flying private jets while having to share the flight with a million and one others.

“It’s called PRIVATE jet. If you’re getting on that shit with other people, that’s a fucking public flight. Until you can afford to fly private drop your shoulder pads.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...