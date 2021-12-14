Ka3na Jones Reveals Her Husband Gifted Her Sex Toy and Lubricant for Christmas

Ka3na Jones is already receiving Christmas presents from her dear husband, Mr Jones.

The reality TV star and mother of revealed that she has received an early Christmas gift from her British beau.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ka3na showed off the gift wrapper in a clip she posted and wrote,

“On the 13th day of Christmas, Mr Jones gave me a sex toy and lubricant.”

Showing off the lubricant on another clip, she wrote,

“I just discovered I still have some decency somewhere in me. If not I for show una the entire package and how I intend to use it to drink garri this night. Ok bye.”

