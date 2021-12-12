Ka3na Jones Insures Her Smile for £25,000

Ka3na Jones is ensuring that nothing ever takes away her ‘Hollywood Smile’ and has doled out some serious cash for this reason.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate shared this news via her Instagram page on Saturday, December 11.

Ka3na Jones who took her fans on the journey to buying her porcelain veneers in far away Istanbul revealed that she has insured it for the whooping sum of £25,000.

“No Bullshittng! Smile INSURED #25,000,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her pearly whites.

