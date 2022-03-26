Ka3na Jones Insists She Has No “Sufferhead” Photos Despite Folks Tagging Her

Ka3na Jones has expressed her desire to join the viral ‘Kumama’ challenge except that she has no photos from humble beginnings.

The reality TV star and mother of one shared this via her Instagram stories on Friday, noting that some people’s before and after photos are quite unbelievable.

She said, “I for so this Kumama challenge but I no get any suffer head pictures ah sone people before and after images lol.”

She went on to debunk photos being circulated by bloggers, noting that if folks look properly, they’ll see it’s not her in the pictures.

