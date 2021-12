Ka3na Jones is setting up her heir/heiress with more than financial and physical assets as she has added social media too.

The reality TV star revealed that he recently updated her will and added her Instagram account to it.

Ka3na shared the information via her social media handles.

“Just updated my will for 2021! I recorded a house, lands, KPL stores. This year I also added my Instagram account to my will. 2022 ready,” she said.

