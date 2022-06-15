K-Pop Group BTS Announces Hiatus

Popular Korean boy band and pop group, BTS, has announced that the group is going on a temporary hiatus.

The band made this revelation as they celebrated their ninth anniversary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Band mates; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook broke the news during “Festa,” their live-streamed annual anniversary event.

The band said they decided to take this time to pursue solo projects and “learn to be one again.”

“I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing and see it as a healthy plan,” J-Hope said. “I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

