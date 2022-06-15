Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

K-Pop Group BTS Announces Hiatus

Popular Korean boy band and pop group, BTS, has announced that the group is going on a temporary hiatus.

The band made this revelation as they celebrated their ninth anniversary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Band mates; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook broke the news during “Festa,” their live-streamed annual anniversary event.

The band said they decided to take this time to pursue solo projects and “learn to be one again.”

“I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing and see it as a healthy plan,” J-Hope said. “I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: