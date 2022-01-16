Sunday, January 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

K. Michelle Admits She’s a Pen and Paper Type of Old School

K. Michelle doesn’t need any fancy gadget to take down her thoughts or document her creativity because yes, she’s old school.

The singer and songwriter admitted that she can never quite get around to using the notes app on her phone to jot down her thoughts or write her music.

K. Michelle revealed that to get her creative juices flowing, she needs the old pen and paper combination as she feels the need to wrote things down.

“I’m so ole school I literally have a notebook and pen. I can’t get things done with notes on my phone! I literally have to write it down. Anybody else like that?

