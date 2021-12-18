Justine Skye Talks About the Time She Caught Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheating on Her

Justine Skye told her fans on Instagram about the time she caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her.

When a fan asked, “What’s the craziest lie you caught someone in?” the singer responded, suggesting that it was her former partner, Giveon, who cheated on her.

“As soon as he would hang up off the phone with me, as soon as he would hang up with me, he would literally be texting bitches like ‘FaceTime me. What are you doing? I’m here. Why aren’t you calling me?’” Skye recalled during the livestream, as seen at the top of the video below.

She said she was able to “hold my composure a little bit,” adding: “I was just like, wow, I can’t believe, like, this is who he is,” she said. “Like, that’s insane.”

“I see what he’s doing, the girl just pulled up,” Skye continued. “So I’m just like, ‘Call me, bro. Just call me. I’m giving you so many opportunities.’ … And then I just let it rip. I say, ‘My friend just saw you go up to your room with a girl.’ No response from him. Complete silence from him. But I have his phone so I see him texting everybody.”

Skye went further to add that there was no “friend” who witnessed anything, adding that she was privy to the goings-on thanks to having access to the person’s messages.

“He’s texting his best friend like, ‘Oh, I fucked up,’” she explained. “He’s texting his people like, ‘I fucked up.’ His best friend is like, ‘Uh, just tell me what happened so I can get the lie ready,’ which is crazy because I thought these people actually, like, loved me. It’s been, like, 14 months since I’ve been with this fool. Like, living with this fool [and] around everything.”

Watch her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...