Justine Skye was in no mood to let a diss directed at her slide and made sure to address it spot on.

The singer was called out by a Twitter user who accused her of having predominantly white friends.

Justine replied the tweet, setting the record straight as she wrote,

“I’m worried about people who choose to only pay attention Tommy friendships with my white friends and completely ignore my black ones and then try to call me out..”

