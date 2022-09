Justine Skye has got Nigerian Twitter buzzing after she shared a rather heartwarming video.

The American singer posted a video of herself doing a cover of Oxlade’s hot song, ‘Ku Lo Sa’ via her official Twitter page on Thursday, September 8.

While some folks felt that she didn’t do Justice because of her accent, others praised her for her effort. Watch the clip below.

KU LO SA 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/bYm2WnjIFY — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) September 7, 2022

