Friday, May 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Justin Timberlake Sells Music Catalog in $100 Million Deal

Justin Timberlake has added a lot more million dollars to his pocket in a new deal he signed.

The American singer has reportedly sold the rights to his song catalog according to @wsj.

Justin sold the rights to his song catalog, including about 200 tracks he wrote and co-wrote throughout his career. From #NSYNC hits like ‘Girlfriend’ and ‘Pop’ to solo slam-dunks like ‘SexyBack’ and ‘Mirrors,’ Justin reportedly struck a deal valued at $100 million.

Companies Hipgnosis and Blackstone Inc partnered in October 2021 with a $1 billion pledge toward buying music rights and managing catalogs. Together, the businesses launched Hipgnosis Songs Capital as the vehicle for acquirement and management. This deal with Justin is the third transaction announced in 2022 by the partnership’s brainchild.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital holds full ownership and control over Justin’s catalog with the purchase.

