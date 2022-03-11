Justin Dean Accuses Korra Obidi of Narcissism and Infidelity as They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Justin Dean is not done woh spilling the teas on why went wrong in his marriage to Korra Obidi.

In a new post, the chiropractor accused his wife and mother of his two children of narcissism, infidelity and a lack of accountability.

Dr Justin Dean noted that he had been trying to save the marriage since 2018 however, he was tired of the “narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability.” He added that Korea ways threatens to divorce him whenever he refuses to do this exactly her way or when she doesn’t get exactly what she wants.

Recall that Korra Obidi broke her silence for the first time since news of an impending divorce made the rounds, stating that she intends to focus on her newborn and herself.

A quick look at their respective Instagram accounts also show that the couple have unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app.

