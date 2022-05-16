Justin Bieber Speaks After Horrible Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York: ‘Racism Is Evil’

Justin Bieber has reminded Americans that racism is evil.

The singer continued his Justice World Tour with a stop in Buffalo, hours after a white man killed 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market location in New York.

In videos posted on Instagram, Bieber told his fans and crew that he was honouring those who lost their lives at the grocery store mass shooting.

“You guys probably heard what happened, pretty horrible stuff,” Bieber said. “But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best, having a good time and bringing joy to the city, much needed.”

And speaking to the crowd, he said: “As we know, there’s so much division in this world. So much racial injustice. As you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do, we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our family and our loved ones. We continue to be allies.”

Bieber then asked the audience to take a moment of silence and to those who didn’t stay silent as he requested, he said. “I urge you to ask yourself why.”

Watch him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...