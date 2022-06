Justin Bieber is keeping his fans updated about his current health status and how he’s coping.

The singer who revealed that eh was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last week, took to instagram to let folks know that he is getting better.

Bieber who makes no secret about his faith, disclosed that he he has found peace and comfort during this turbulent time, knowing that God is with him through it all.

