Justin Bieber Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis Which Has Left Half of His Face Paralysed

Fans, friends and loved ones from all over the world are sending prayers Justin Bieber’s way after he revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The multiple awards winning singer shared his health status with his teeming fans on Instagram following his announcement that he was cancelling some days on his Justice Tour due to his worsening health.

In a video which he posted on his instagram on Friday, June 10, Justin shared that his health challenge has been ongoing for some time and was caused by a virus which gets into the body through the war and attack the facial nerves. This has left the right side of the singer’s face paralysed.

Bieber encouraged everyone to keep in their prayers, noting that as per doctors’ orders, he needs a lot of rest to get back to a 100% and is very hopeful that this will happen soon.

