Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million.
Per the Wall Street Journal, the singer is in talks with Hipgnosis Capital to broker one of the biggest music-rights acquisitions in the company’s history. And this deal, the report adds, will include his full discography, which spans six albums and a number of one-off singles and collaborations.
It is worth noting that this same company purchased catalog rights to Justin Timberlake’s discography earlier this year for $100 million. They also bought Leonard Cohen’s catalog in March, although the details of the acquisition were not made public.
We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.