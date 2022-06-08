Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Date Due to Worsening Health Condition

Justin Bieber has had to cancel some dates on his Justice tour as a result of his declining health.

The singer took to instagram to apologise to his numerous fans, revealing that he did everything within his power to get better but the sickness is persisting.

Bieber wrote, “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor’s orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

