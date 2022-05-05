Justin Bieber Points to Similarities Between Him and 2Pac, Says they Bother “Tell People About God’s Love for Them’

Justin Bieber has said that there is similarities between himself and the late 2Pac, especially in the way they believe in God.

The singer said this during a Power 106 interview on Wednesday, in which he was asked about 2Pac’s “connection to God” in light of Bieber’s own “deeper connection” in that area.

“Wow. Yeah, I mean, as you know, I’ve always been a big 2Pac fan. … But yeah, I definitely have grown in my journey with my faith,” Bieber said around the 1:46 mark in the video up top. “And I definitely feel like we have some similarities when it comes to just our conviction about wanting to tell people about God’s love for them.”

2pac says in the hook of his song that he’s putting his “faith in God” and then he proceeds to ask people who are grieving to do the same.

See a snippet from Bieber’s talk:

