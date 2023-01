Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.

According to Variety, the singer sold his music rights to Balckstone- backed Hipgnosis Songs capital for north of a whopping $200 Million.

News of the deal which had been rumoured for weeks, was widely reported.This is reportedly the biggest yet for any artist of his generation.

