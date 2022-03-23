Wednesday, March 23, 2022
ADANNE

Justin Bieber Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Justine Bieber has decided to end the years-long legal battle between him and two women who accused him of sexual assault.

According to Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old singer filed to voluntarily dismiss defamation lawsuits he filed against the women nearly two years ago. The defendants were listed as Khadidja Djibrine and “Jane Doe,” who was identified simply as “Danielle” in court documents.

In case you missed how it all started: Danielle went on Twitter in March 2020 to claim Bieber had sexually assaulted her in an Austin hotel room after a performance at South by Southwest. In the since-deleted post, she claimed the attack took place in March 2014. Bieber and his legal team argued that the artist wasn’t at the location on the day of the alleged assault, and was instead at a rental property with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

It wasn’t long before Djibrine posted similar accusations via Twitter.

She claimed that the singer assaulted her in March 2015 in a New York City hotel. Just as the first time, Bieber’s attorneys insisted their client wasn’t at the hotel at the time of the alleged attack, and was instead at a Met Gala afterparty.

Bieber sued the women afterward and has now withdrawn the case. It is unclear if he reached agreement with them.

