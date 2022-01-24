JusticeForHanifa: Aisha Buhari says school proprietor must hang publicly

Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, Muhammadu Buhari has demanded the public execution of school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil under his care.

In a gory turn, Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Comprehensive College, Kwanan Dakata in Kano State, confessed to the kidnap and subsequent killing of the minor with rat poison. Read the full story here.

Joining in the deluge of reactions, the First Lady on her verified Instagram page expressed support for Tanko’s public execution after a popular Kano-based Islamic cleric, Mallam Abdalla Gadon Kaya, called for the same.

“We are behind mallam’s stance,” Aisha Buhari said in her post .

In a now-viral video, Gadon Kaya had charged President Buhari and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to have ‘Tanko killed the same way he killed Hanifa.’

Gadon Kaya further said that Tanko’s life is not better than that of the minor, as such he should be executed publicly.

Also private school proprietors have called for his immediate prosecution.

