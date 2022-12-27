Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Justice must be done – Buhari reacts to Raheem’s killing

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

Buhari said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing of Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The President also directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already detained.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday.

Buhari said this incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police, to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure you that justice will be done in this case,” the President said.

