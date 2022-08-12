Just In: Wike denies suing Atiku over PDP Primary

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has denied filing a suit against the Peoples Democratic Party, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Speaking at the commissioning of House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, Wike said he was focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

“I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy with delivering the dividends of democracy.

“If they lose election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate.

“If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election.”

Legal documents filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja had surfaced late on Thursday showing Wike as a plaintiff in a case against the PDP, Atiku, Tambuwal and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

