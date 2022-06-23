JUST IN: UK police arrest Senator Ekweremadu, wife Beatrice Nwanneka, for human trafficking, organ harvesting

Authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka, over human trafficking and organ harvesting.

The development was announced on Thursday morning shortly after the couple was arrested, they will be arraigned at Uxbridge before a magistrate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

UK authorities said the couple brought in a child with the purpose of harvesting organs. The child has now been protected by the government.

Although the UK police did not immediately name the suspects, Peoples Gazette has confirmed Mr. Ekweremadu, the politician from Enugu, was the one arrested.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now underway we will not be providing further details,” the police charge said.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...