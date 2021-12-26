Just In: Uche Nwosu arrested, not kidnapped – Police

The Imo State Police Command has said a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, was arrested and not kidnapped by gunmen as reported by several news sites.

Nwosu is also the son-in-law of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The Gestapo-style raid led to apprehension on Sunday as Nwosu was whisked away by gunmen from a church service in his home town, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Amid outrage over the siege, the spokesperson for the state police command, Michael Abattam, confirmed that Nwosu was arrested and not kidnapped, as per SaharaReporters.

He, however, did not state the reason for his arrest, saying the police would soon release a press statement on the issue.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that he was arrested and not kidnapped. Don’t worry, I will soon release a press statement on it,” he said.

More to follow…

