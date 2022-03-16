Just In: Tinubu meets APC NASS Caucus

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the APC Senators caucus.

Tinubu arrived at the complex of the National Assembly Wednesday afternoon for a scheduled meeting with lawmakers in the upper legislative Chamber which was earlier announced at plenary.

The former Lagos State governor arrived with a large convoy of vehicles, drawing the attention of workers and visitors to the National Assembly.

Tinubu was formerly a Senator and most Senators on the platform of the APC are present for the meeting, including his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who had been waiting in the meeting Room 301, the venue of the meeting.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...