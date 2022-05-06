Friday, May 6, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Just In: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for a second term in office.

Mr Tinubu, a two-term Lagos governor, endorsed the governor and his deputy at a ceremony in Lagos on Friday.

The endorsement came days after Mr Sanwo-Olu picked the nomination and expression of interest forms.

Earlier this year, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the Lagos APC apex leadership body, had also unanimously endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

The endorsement comes amid reports the immediate past Governor of Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, is set to declare his bid to challenge Sanwo-Olu for the party’s ticket.

More to follow…

